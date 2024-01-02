International Holding Company (ADX:IHC), which is headquartered in Abu Dhabi, announced an important step, which is the approval of the company’s Board of Directors to begin the transfer of 2 Point Zero, which is the next generation of the holding company. It includes many diverse and dynamic companies, including the International Holding Company. It includes a number of sectors, merging business groups from entities under common control to form 2 Point Zero.

