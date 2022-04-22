War of Ukraine Zelenskyi warned Russia: “Accession attempts will lead to sanctions that will make your country as poor as it was in 1917”

In his speech, Zelenskyi also warned Ukrainians not to divulge their information to Russian forces.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyi said in his daily speech late Thursday night that Russian attempts to separate the Kherson and Zaporizhia regions into Russian rule would lead to severe economic sanctions on Russia, which would plunge the country into extreme poverty.

“You are making your country as poor as it was after the Civil War in 1917. So it is better to look for a solution to peace now,” Zelenskyi said.

Zelenskyi also urged the residents of Kherson and Zaporizhia to be very careful about what information they pass on to Russian forces. According to him, Russia can, for example, use the passport data of Ukrainians for its own purposes.

Zelenskyi In his speech, he thanked the Prime Ministers of Spain and Denmark for their visits to Ukraine and for their support for the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and the Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiks held a joint press conference in Kiev on Thursday.

The Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez on Thursday condemned the atrocities accused by the Russian army in the village of Borodyanka near Kiev.

“We are shocked to witness the atrocities of Putin’s war on the streets of Borodyanka. We will not leave the people of Ukraine alone, “Sanchez said.

Also The United States received thanks from Zelensky in a speech on Thursday.

“The United States has announced a new support package for our state. We are grateful for that,” he said.

President of the United States Joe Biden told earlier Thursday a new $ 800 million weapons package from the United States.

According to Biden, the package includes heavy artillery, howitzers, 144,000 howitzers and unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to Biden, the new aid package is tailored to serve Ukraine’s defense needs as the focus of the war shifts to eastern Ukraine and the Donbas region.