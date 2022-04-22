A man was charged in Germany, at the request of the Portuguese justice, for the disappearance in 2007 of the British girl Madeleine McCannwhich had shocked the world, the Portimao prosecutor’s office (southern Portugal) reported on Thursday.

The suspect, whose identity was not disclosed, was charged on Wednesday, the prosecution said in a statement.

The German authorities have claimed since 2020 that they have evidence of the murder of Maddie, who disappeared in Portugal at the age of 3and point to a German recidivist pedophile as the main suspect, identified as Christian B.

The man is currently serving a prison sentence for the rape of a 72-year-old American woman in 2005 in southern Portugal.

Madeleine McCann, known as Maddie, disappeared on May 3, 2007 shortly before her fourth birthday in Praia da Luz, a tourist destination in southern Portugal where her parents were vacationing with a group of friends.

Kate and Gerry McCann, parents of Madeleine McCann.

Her disappearance gave rise to an exceptional international campaign to try to find her. The photos of the girl, with brown hair and light eyes, went around the world.

After 14 months of controversial investigations, in which the parents were blamed, the Portuguese police closed the case in 2008 to reopen it five years later.

But it was not until June 2020 that the case accelerated when the Brunswick (Germany) prosecutor’s office pointed to a 43-year-old man arrested for another case as responsible and assured that the girl would be dead.

According to German investigators, Christian B. lived at that time a few kilometers from the hotel in Praia da Luz where the girl disappeared.

