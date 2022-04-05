War of Ukraine Zelenskyi described Butsha’s massacre at the UN Security Council: “There is no crime the Russians would not commit”

Ukrainian President Zelenskyi recalled that Russia has a veto over voting in the UN Security Council. He said Russia was turning it into a “right to die”.

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyi described Butsha’s massacre at the UN Security Council on Tuesday. Zelenskyi blamed Russia for the events in strong terms.

“There are no crimes they commit [venäläiset] would not do. Russian forces deliberately searched and killed anyone who served our country, ”Zelenskyi said. The Guardian by.

According to Zelensky, who visited Butcha on Monday, Russian troops shot people on the streets. Some were thrown into wells, some were killed in their grenades, Zelenskyi said.

“Civilians sitting in cars were crushed by tanks only by them [venäläisten] for their amusement. They tore their limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. ”

About the city since the departure of Russian troops, the bodies of civilians have been found tied behind their backs and executed. The townspeople had also been tortured and indiscriminately shot.

According to the president, Russia is trying to turn Ukrainians into “silent slaves,” Reuters reports. Zelenskyi called on the UN to act immediately and hold Russia accountable for its atrocities.

Zelenskyi also recalled that Russia has a veto in the UN Security Council votes, which it is turning into a “right to die”. He called on the UN to reform or, alternatively, to “disintegrate”.

United States Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield for its part, said Russia’s presence in the UN Human Rights Council is dangerous and undermines the Council’s credibility. He said there was a growing body of evidence that Russia should not be involved in the Human Rights Council.

At the end of his speech, the President received applauding applause from the countries participating in the meeting.

The meeting also featured raw video footage of Butcha.

Russia has denied involvement in Bushan’s killings, claiming that Ukraine is behind a “false attack”. Ukrainian intelligence service has in turn published a list of about 1,600 Russian soldiers in Butcha.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasili Nebenzja said at Tuesday’s meeting that a lot of “lies” have been heard about the Russian army. According to him, Russia is not conquering Ukraine, but has come to “bring peace” to Donbass in eastern Ukraine.

According to Nebenzya, there are several contradictions in the West’s claims of mass murder. He suggested that there were no bodies found in Butchah when the Russians left the city and that no one would have witnessed the killings.

According to satellite images, the bodies were lying on the streets for two weeks before the Russians left, The BBC says. An eyewitness to the AFP news agency, meanwhile, has seen a Russian soldier kill a man in Butcha.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the beginning of the meeting that the war in Ukraine is one of the most difficult challenges ever internationally. He said he would never forget pictures of Butcha and called for an independent investigation into the events.

Director of UN Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said the UN had received reliable information that Russia had used cluster bombs in populated areas at least 24 times. DiCarlo said the UN is also investigating allegations that cluster bombs have been used by Ukrainian forces.

The UN is also seeking confirmation of allegations that Russian troops have committed mass rapes and raped people in front of children.

European President of the Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the High Representative of the Union for External Relations Josep Borrell will travel to Kiev this week to meet Zelensky.

The European Commission is presented bythat EU countries will stop importing coal from Russia. In addition, Russian sea and road transport will be blocked from entering the EU.

Germany has warned that it is still too early to cut off purchases of Russian natural gas. Stopping them would punish not only the Russian economy but also the European economy.