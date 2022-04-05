Just in these hours an event was held dedicated toUnreal Engine 5, now openly available to the public. Among the various announcements, certainly the most important was the one relating to the new one tomb Raiderwhich will be developed through the latest version of the Epic graphics engine.

Nothing else is known, neither ambiantation nor any gameplay changes. After Shadow of the Tomb Raider we have seen the full maturation of Lara Croft and it is not yet certain if the new chapter will continue what is narrated by the reboot trilogy or if a new narrative will open up.

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That’s why we’re proud to announce that our next #tomb Raider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc – Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022



What is certain is that the graphics will certainly be impressed, with the most photorealistic Lara seen so far. The version of the reboot is already a Lara undoubtedly less caricatured than the original and the greater realism granted by the graphic engine will lead the protagonist to have incredibly truthful facial animations, making the actor’s rehearsals shine even more during the motion capture. We look forward to new developments.