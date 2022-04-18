War of Ukraine Ukraine said Monday night a new phase in the war has begun – Zelenskyi: “Russian troops have started fighting in the Donbas region”

Ukraine expects the pace of individual attacks to intensify in parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

Russian the expected major new offensive in eastern Ukraine appears to be about to begin, the Ukrainian army told Monday news agency Reuters.

It predicts that the pace of individual attacks will intensify in parts of Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

The Ukrainian military’s next main goal is to take full control of these territories. At this wound the Luhansk region is almost entirely in Russian possession but the Donetsk region is only about half.

Also several Ukrainian policymakers have declared a new phase of the war on Monday night.

“Russian forces have begun a long-prepared battle for the Donbas region,” said the Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyi with their official Telegram account published video.

“A significant part of the Russian troops are concentrated there for attack. No matter how many soldiers there are [Donbasiin] imported, we defend ourselves. We are fighting. We will not let anything Ukrainian out, “Zelenskyi says.

“This is hell,” the governor of the Luhansk region wrote Serhi Haidai In its Facebook update, according to the BBC.

“The attack we’ve been talking about for weeks has begun,” Haidai continues.

According to Haidai, fighting has continued, especially in the cities of Rubižne and Popasna.

Fighting and bombing has been reported to have intensified across eastern Ukraine.

Four people are said to have died Monday in the Russian bombing of the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine. Governor of the Donetsk region Pavlo Kirlilenko told Telegram about the matter.

The matter was reported by Reuters.