Mazatlan Sinaloa.- A motorcyclist was injured on highway Mexico 15 colliding with a vehicle at the height of the El Castillo neighborhood south of Mazatlán, Sinaloa.

The event was recorded at approximately 11:20 a.m. where it was mentioned on said federal street that there was a person lying on a pavement and they requested the presence of emergency bodies at the scene.

paramedics from Veteran Firefighters from the El Castillo station treated the driver of the two-wheeled unit who presented various bodily injuries that deserved to be transferred and was taken to the “Martiniano Carvajal” General Hospital for his attention.

Read more: Marifer crime suspect linked to trial in Nuevo León

The corresponding authorities did not provide such information on how the accident occurred and they only took charge of carrying out the corresponding expert opinion on the spot.