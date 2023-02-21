While Vladimir Putin speaks before the Russian Federal Assembly attacking the West and announcing the suspension of the START treaty on the reduction of nuclear weapons still in force with the US, US President Joe Biden spoke in Poland in front of thousands of people in defense of Ukraine.

“Kiev resists and is strong,” said the head of the White House, in a speech at Warsaw Castle that lasted over an hour. “Vladimir Putin thought we would surrender, he was wrong,” said the dem, explaining how the world’s democracies responded to the invasion of Ukraine: “Europe has been put to the test. But we will continue to defend democracy at all costs”.

As a reflection of the invasion, “the democracies of the world have strengthened”, contrary to what the Kremlin hoped. Putin “still doubts our ability to resist, but we will never get tired”, warned Biden, who assures: “Ukraine will never, never be defeated by Russia”.

The United States is keeping the point with its “iron will” also in order not to give in to a country that has committed “shameless crimes against humanity”, such as rapes and kidnapping of children.

The US president then warned the audience against the lies of Moscow’s propaganda: “The West did not want to attack Russia as Putin said today. War is Putin’s choice, we are not trying to destroy Russia.”

However, a new package of sanctions against Moscow will be announced by the end of this week. Polish President Andrzej Duda thanked Biden for his speech, “courage and determination”. “The role of the Alliance is to defend the free world,” he commented.

“For the security of Europe, the United States needs Poland and NATO,” Biden explained. “Poland’s support to Ukraine has been extraordinary”, she added, thanking Duda “for welcoming over 1.6 million Ukrainian refugees”.