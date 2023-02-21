The process to arrive at the approval of the project for the new stadium of Rome continues quickly. A session of the joint commission on Town Planning and Sport was held today in the Campidoglio, on the proposal of the Friedkin club for the plant that should be built in Pietralata by 2027. In addition to the town planning councilor Maurizio Veloccia and the one for Sport and great events Alessandro Onorato, the technicians chosen by Rome and the president of the IV Municipality, Massimiliano Umberti took part. This is one of the many meetings to arrive at the positive opinion of the commissions involved, a preparatory act for getting the project to the Giulio Cesare Chamber. Tomorrow, on the other hand, a session of the X Commission for Sport, Wellness and Quality of Life is scheduled together with the VIII Urban Planning Commission. Among the topics on the agenda is the inspection of the perimeter “of the ex SDO construction sites”, Pietralata Municipio IV area, within the area involved in the construction of the new football stadium in Rome by AS Roma SpA

A major issue is that of parking and the expropriation of land adjacent to the stadium. The project will have to guarantee a protected channel reserved for the Pertini hospital, as well as having to ensure the mobility of the Pietralata quadrant with the reorganization of the Tiburtina station, two cycle-pedestrian bridges and the completion of the INPS building project. The construction of the student residence for La Sapienza University and the Technopole is also planned.

MAXIMUM SERIOUSNESS

“We take the project with the utmost seriousness, we spend more time in this room than in our homes, and we are working hard on every little detail” explained the CEO of Rome, Pietro Berardi. A job facilitated by the synergy established between the club and the Campidoglio: “There is maximum collaboration with Councilor Veloccia and all of his staff. So we are ready to answer every question in a constructive and collaborative way to carry out this project which is important for the whole city of Rome. On our part there is the utmost commitment to do things as well as possible together with your collaboration”. On the other hand, commissioner Veloccia illustrated the next steps in the process: “Now we need a political choice by the Assembly on the public interest of the proposal presented by Rome. If the assembly votes yes to the proposal, the next path will begin, the decisive one, which envisages the definitive project by Rome which will go to the decision-making Conference of services; on the other, the administration will have to start the public debate, which is regulated”. The town planning councilor continues: “The preliminary services conference served to understand whether the intervention is feasible and no insurmountable elements emerged. Many elements have emerged that require further study and solutions, not yet identified at this stage because the law does not require it, but will be found in the decision-making CDS which will have to examine the final project. Now it is Rome that has the burden of proof, but in my opinion, if the requirements that emerge are respected, there will be public interest. The relationship between Campidoglio and As Roma is excellent. On their part, there is maximum willingness to solve problems. The most important in my opinion is accessibility. As far as the proposal is concerned, we will have to measure it against the indisputable guarantee of allowing safe accessibility to the plant and guaranteeing the functionality of Pertini and his first aid. It’s a theme shared by everyone.”