The real economic problem of the Anglo-Saxon world: destroying relations between the EU and Russia

The news has been bouncing for a couple of days and it would certainly be stupid to think that Russia at war with Ukraine, supported by NATO, boycotted itself, causing damage.

Nord Stream, Russia: British Royal Navy behind the sabotage. Gb: “False”

The Ministry of Defense in Moscow accused the British Royal Navy of having participated in the preparation and implementation of the operation to sabotage the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This was reported by the Russian agency Ria Novosti.

The situation in Europe is getting worse and the solutions are increasingly distant; the Anglo-Saxon world does not want peace and continues to fuel situations of provocation, while Russia finds itself increasingly on the corner because only a fool does not understand how the more time passes and the greater difficulty it will be for Putin in sustaining the war economically. Words and propaganda chase each other on both sides and unfortunately often, if not always, the analyzes are dictated by ideological and unrealistic positions. As fans at the stadium, one sided with Russia or the USA, evidently biased news is taken as absolutely true without having any real feedback. Facts matter little, partisan propaganda wins.

But what is the situation in our opinion? Russia “lost” the war when it attacked Ukraine, succumbed to Anglo-Saxon provocations organized through the Ukrainian government. While Putin thought that an intervention in Donbass would be resolved quickly, the United States and the British on the contrary wanted the Russian encroachment to start supporting the Ukrainian government and thus achieve two results in one fell swoop:

GDP) a purchasing power parity (PPA), the world GDP, and, where present in the sources, the GDP of autonomous regions and territories, and the aggregate GDP of 3 groups of countries: the European Union, the countries that adopt theEUR and the major world economies (the G7 countries).

GDP is the value of all finished products and services produced in a state in a given year. Purchasing power parity means that the estimates presented here are based on the values ​​related to the cost of living and inflation for the various countries.

China 27,308,857

USA 21,439,453

EU 22,774,165

Germany 4,444,368

Russia 4,349,423

Italy 2,442,768

Subscribe to the newsletter

