Big tech, Amazon accelerates in the financial market and looks to the insurance market

The colossus ofe-commerce driven by Jeff Bezos launches into the insurance. After the debut in the financial world with Amazon paysuccess inon demand with Amazon Prime and the challenge launched to the cinema and entertainment sector with Studiosthe division that develops comics, films and television shows, the time has come to “try” with policies of the House. The American giant launched in the United Kingdom “Amazon Insurance Store“, A price comparison site that will allow you to compare the policies of three insurers: Ageas, Co-op and LV. An important debut, in a rapidly growing and transforming market, which only marks the “beginning” of a new era, he said. Jonathan Feifs, Amazon’s general manager of European payment products, pointing out that “there are”, definitely, “opportunities to improve also other insurance purchase experiences “.

Insurance and guarantees: Amazon’s proposal

The types of insurance that can be purchased, to date, are in fact “only” of three: buildings & Contents Insurance, insurance covering the structure of the house and the assets held, buildings Insurance dedicated to the structure of the building e contents Insurance, measured reserved for goods kept at home in case of theft or damage. Between other guarantees there are also: accidental Damage Coverunintentional damage to property or assets, bicycle Coverthe insurance coverage for the bike when you are away from home, garden Cover, green home insurance, home Emergency Cover, coverage of emergency repairs, legal Covermeasure dedicated to legal expenses e student Cover, the coverage of students’ assets when they study away from home. But how do you access the Amazon insurance store? Initially the service will only be available for one limited number of customers Amazonbut the goal is to expand the service to one ever larger audience. While the payment, for now, can be made with the same credit card dedicated to “common” purchases.

Although the beginning appears “shy” and “modest”, ambition Bezos’ e-commerce giant is to score a turning point in the insurance world. A market where the big Usa has already winked some time ago: last year it signed a strategic agreement with the London company Insuretech with the aim of offering policies for small and medium-sized enterprises. According to Ben Carey-Evans, Senior Insurance Analyst at GlobalData, “Amazon’s entry into price comparison services for home insurance could significantly disrupt a model that has long been dominated by the big fours: Compare the Market, Go Compare, MoneySuperMaket and Confused. com “. For Evans in fact, “the retail giant will represent one serious threat for these fixed points, as it has a reputation for digital competence and value in the UK, in addition to a significant one brand recognitionwith a total of approximately 12 million Prime members “.

Insurance business, Apple is also thinking about it and studying the debut for 2024

But not only Amazon. The world of insurance would also be tempting another big names in global techhow Apple. According to some analysts, the colossus of Cupertino would be ready to launch health policies starting from 2024, especially by exploiting the amount of data collected through Apple Watch and other interconnected IoT devices integrated with its systems. You can read it on the online site InsuranceUp that quotes CCS Insight, a company specializing in market data analysis. Specifically, the company said that “Apple could start sell its health policies in the United Statesin partnership with a major local insurer, yet to be selected. ”The move on insurance would allow Apple to “to fully exploit the potential of so many data collected through Apple Watches or the health apps installed on the iPhones of millions of people around the world. “Apple is in an extremely favorable position,” he told Forbes Ben Wood, chief analyst for CCS Insight. “He has a huge amount of personal data at his disposal. If they combine all the information, they can become extremely competitive in the insurance sector, significantly impacting the current market structure in the United States ”.

