WWhile Israel's military continues to take massive action against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and wants to permanently expand control over the coastal area, the relatives of the hostages continue to fear for their lives in the hands of the Islamists. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated on Tuesday his government's determination not to be deterred by criticism in the conduct of the war. “There is considerable pressure at home and abroad on Israel to end the war before we achieve all of its objectives,” Netanyahu said a few hours after the United States vetoed a draft resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the UN Security Council had prevented.

Meanwhile, according to the Times of Israel newspaper, Israel's right-wing extremist Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich caused an outcry from relatives of the hostages on the same day because he was said to have said that the return of the abducted people was “not the most important thing” at the moment. Israel's government must focus primarily on destroying Hamas.

Netanyahu: Don't let pressure stop us

“We are not prepared to pay any price (for the hostages), and certainly not the delusional price that Hamas wants to demand from us,” Netanyahu said during a visit to troops near the Gaza border. The armed struggle against Hamas will continue until all hostages are released and Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel. “No amount of pressure can change that,” Netanyahu said.

The USA justified its veto in the UN Security Council against an immediate ceasefire by not wanting to undermine the ongoing negotiations on a temporary ceasefire and the release of the hostages. The indirect talks mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the USA have not gotten off the ground recently, but will continue.







Protests in Israel after statements by right-wing extremist minister

Meanwhile, according to the Times of Israel, Israel's Finance Minister Smotrich responded in an interview with Israel's Kan channel when asked whether, in his opinion, the most important thing was the repatriation of the 134 hostages held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 Hamas attack The goal is: “No. It is not the most important thing.” The main focus must be on destroying Hamas, the newspaper continued, quoting the minister.

According to the newspaper, his comments sparked angry protests on Tuesday. Relatives of the hostages, who held a vigil in front of the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv, blocked several main streets out of outrage. Anyone who thinks that the hostages are not important should have their own children taken hostage, “then you can talk,” the paper quoted a man whose daughter is in the power of Hamas as saying.

Report: Invasion of Rafah unlikely before Ramadan

Meanwhile, Israel's army is preparing for an invasion in Rafah to, according to its own statements, destroy the remaining Hamas battalions and free suspected hostages there. However, the government has not yet issued an operational order. Military action in the southernmost city of the Gaza Strip on the border with Egypt is highly controversial because around 1.5 million Palestinians are crowded there in a small area, most of whom had already fled the fighting in other parts of the coastal area. Aid organizations point to a catastrophic humanitarian situation. According to the Times of Israel, it is highly unlikely from the US perspective that Israel will launch the offensive before the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, which begins around March 10th.