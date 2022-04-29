Weapons Decree to Ukraine, Codacons: “Unconstitutional, we will appeal to the Lazio TAR”

The law decrees with which Italy has decided to supply arms to Ukraine “are illegitimate because they violate the articles 11 and 78 ours Constitutionand therefore will be challenged by Codacons to the Tar of Lazio“This was stated by the consumers’ association which, after the green light for the decree signed by the Minister of Defense, Lorenzo Gueriniwith Luigi Di Maio (Foreign) e Daniele Franco (Economics) is preparing an appeal to the Tar aimed at blocking the measures of the Government.

“There supply of offensive weapons to Ukraine it somehow implies Italy’s participation in the ongoing war conflict, in full swing violation of Article 78 of the Constitution which provides that the state of war must be deliberated with a formal law of Parliament”, Explains the Codacons. “Also violated the art. 11 according to which Italy repudiates war also as a means of resolving international disputes “.

Not only. “The secrecy imposed on the type of weapons to be allocated to Ukraine prevents distinguishing between ‘weapons of offense’ And ‘defense weapons’a circumstance that leads to the violation of the provisions that provide for the resolution of the Parliament on war operations by the Italian State “, underlines the association.

With this appeal “the Codacons intends to raise before the Tar matter of constitutional legitimacy of all the acts issued by the government and related to the supply of arms to Ukraine”, Says the president Carlo Rienzi. “Measures adopted by the executive in full contrast with the will of the Italians, considering that all the polls and researches published to date have recorded the clear opposition of citizens to sending weapons abroad”.

