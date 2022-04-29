By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva opened in Brasilia, this Thursday, the season of support for his candidacy for the presidency in meetings with the PSB and Rede in which he made it clear that he was “with open arms” whoever else wants to join.

To the alliance of seven parties –including the PT–, Lula summoned those present to work for the election and for a new government.

“Never before in the history of this country has Brazil needed us as much as it needs us now,” he said. “It’s not an election by a group of people who just want to win the election and govern the country. The election is more than that. Brazilian society is in need of someone to save the country, to take care of the Brazilian people, to re-establish the sovereignty of this country.”

Lula returned to defend the ticket with former governor Geraldo Alckmin, criticized for the fact that the two have been on opposite sides for most of their political lives. Today in the PSB, Alckmin was with the PSDB for decades, having been a direct opponent of PT in the 2006 presidential race.

Responding to those who have questioned why the two are now together, the former president said: “Because this is called politics, this is called maturity, commitment to this country and to the Brazilian people”.

The meetings with the PSB and Rede Sustentabilidade opened the season for declarations of support for the candidacy of Lula and Alckmin, who will be the vice president of the ticket.

Over the next few days, PSOL and Solidarity will also act in support of Lula, joining the PV and PCdoB, which will form a federation with the PT.

“We are now receiving support from the Network, at night we will consolidate support from the PSB, on the 3rd with Solidarity, on Saturday night at the PSOL”, he said earlier this Thursday. “Whoever governs this country has to govern with a mother’s heart, which is the kindest. I want to warn those who haven’t come yet, we are with open arms to welcome everyone who wants to recover this country.”

In negotiations for a federation with the PSOL, and at the insistence of some of its main leaders, the Network declared unrestricted support for Lula – something that the only senator of the party, Randolfe Rodrigues (AP), made clear: “Your candidacy is not of an election. In October, the fate of a nation is at stake. Receive here the unconditional support of the Network”.

But Marina Silva, founder of the Network and still one of its main names and Lula’s former minister, and former senator Heloísa Helena were not present. Helena has already announced that she supports Ciro Gomes and Marina has not declared her vote, but her resentment towards the PT is known.

“I expected Marina to be here. My relationship with her is very old, very long… I learned to like Marina when she was a girl in Acre”, said the former president.

Lula’s interlocutors have been trying to open a path with the former minister, who at the moment was not opposed to the Network’s support for Lula, but remains distant.

Negotiations with other parties continue. The PT itself admits that it is difficult, for the first round, to attract more formal support, but it is already targeting the second round and the support of parts of parties such as the PSD and the MDB.

This Thursday, Lula met again with MDB chiefs who support his candidacy, such as senators Renan Calheiros (AL), Eduardo Braga (AM) and Marcelo Castro (PI).

According to PT president Gleisi Hoffmann, the party opened talks with Avante, which currently has deputy André Janones as its candidate, with 2% of voting intentions, on average, and continues to talk to Gilberto Kassab, president of the PSD , and with wings of the MDB.

Kassab has already promised Lula support in the second round, but in the first round he is still trying to find a candidate of his own. The alternative, defended by most of the party benches, is to allow everyone to support whoever they want.

“We are going to start a conversation with Avante, we continue in conversations with the PSD. If the party is going to release it, we have several leaders who are with us. We have conversations with sectors of the MDB… We need a broad movement”, said Gleisi.

On the 7th, Lula launches his pre-candidacy in São Paulo with all the allied parties at his side, in what the party has called the “pro-Lula movement”.

