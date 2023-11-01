One 21-year-old student at Cornell University, an Ivy League university in New York state, arrested after speaking out in favor of killing Jews, the Justice Department announced. The formal accusation against him is that of threat of assassination. The comment on thestab and slit the throats of every Jew he encountered on campuson rape of all Jewish women and then throwing them off a cliff, the slaughter of Jewish children, was expressed in an online university forum. In the same post, the student speculated that he would arrive on campus with an assault rifle to kill all the Jews.

“We are shocked and condemn these horrendous anti-Semitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted”, commented the university where many Jewish students study, so much so that only kosher food is served in one of the campus cafes.