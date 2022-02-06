Home page politics

Pope Francis in the Basilica of St. Paul. © Andrew Medichini/AP/dpa

In an interview on Italian television, Pope Francis talks about the dream job he had as a child. Otherwise, the conversation with the moderator is sometimes surprisingly personal.

ROME – Pope Francis wanted to be a butcher as a child. The Argentine said this in an interview on the Italian TV station Rai, which was broadcast on Sunday evening.

In the partly personal conversation, he remembered his childhood when he went shopping with his mother and grandmother. “And then I saw a butcher who put the money in his pocket. Then I thought that I also wanted to be a butcher – because of the money,” said the pontiff, smiling.

The now 85-year-old told this anecdote a few years ago – at that time, however, what he liked about the butcher’s job was that you could cut up pieces of meat with a large knife.

Pope: “Yes, I have friends”

Francis was born as Jorge Bergoglio in Buenos Aires and was archbishop there until the papal elections in 2013. In the well-known program “Che tempo che fa”, to which the head of the Catholic Church from the Vatican was connected, moderator Fabio Fazio asked the Pope if he had any friends. “Yes, I have friends who help me who I’ve known all my life,” Francis replied. “I need friends.”

That was also one of the reasons why he, as Francis, did not move into the papal apartment in the Apostolic Palace, but continued to live in the Santa Marta guest house. There he could chat with several people and he needed that. “The other popes before me were saints. But I can’t get by as a saint. I need human contacts.” He has “few but real friends”. dpa