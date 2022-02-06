Despite being considered the queen of entertainment, Magaly Medina returned to national television last Monday, January 31 amid low ratings. The driver got to make four audience points, but ended up blaming the meeting of the Peruvian team for this little preference of the viewers.

However, in the latest edition of his television space, the “Urraca” pointed out that the low fire recorded by his show has been a common currency on all national channels. The presenter specified that the time of year (summer) has affected even the novels of America that used to exceed 20 rating points.

Magaly Medina defends herself after low rating

Magaly Medina was about to present a report on Roger del Águila’s recent past before returning to television, so she took the opportunity to talk about the low acceptance she has had This is Habacilar. The host pointed out that, despite the efforts, the relaunch of the show continues to fall, like all open signal programs.

“Although it is true that this summer the programs are down in rating, including América, which used to score 21 or 22 with its soap operas, now it is around 18 and this program (Esto es Habacilar) is around 12 points and going down” , he indicated.

Magaly Medina harshly criticized This is Habacilar

In one of her first programs, Magaly Medina went hard against Esto es Habacilar after its new format and the inclusion of the so-called little warriors. According to the host, the production of the show deceived the public into believing that all the characters of yesteryear would return.

“He has said it very clearly. (…) The program was sold as if Raúl Romero were going to be in it. It was deceptively sold to the public as if the Habacilar of before was back, ”he indicated in response to the video of Raúl Romero that went viral due to his opinion before a fan.