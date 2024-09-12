If you are not yet subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and you are interested in trying the service but do not want to invest the full amount required by Microsoft – that is, €17.99 – there is a solution to your needs. Through Instant Gaming it is possible to purchase a single month of the service in the premium version not cumulative (therefore not valid for those who are already registered) at a very low price: €10.97. You can find the subscription at this address.
When you open the page you will see that the The indicated price is €8.99but in reality this is the price without VAT. The real price you will pay in the end is the one we have indicated to you.
The Benefits of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
With this version of Game Pass you will have access to all the benefits of Microsoft’s top-tier service, for play on console, PC and cloud, without any limits. This subscription includes the largest catalog of Microsoft Gaming, which means it also includes games released since launch that are not present in the Standard version of the console service. In addition to this, you can play online on consoles and you can access EA Play games, as well as a series of special discounts.
As for the activation of the service, Instant Gaming will send you a code immediately after the purchase. You will have to log in with your Xbox account and use the code in the dedicated section for redemption. The subscription lasts 30 days and the renewal is automatically activated: remember to deactivate it if you do not want to continue with the service.
