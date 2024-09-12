If you are not yet subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and you are interested in trying the service but do not want to invest the full amount required by Microsoft – that is, €17.99 – there is a solution to your needs. Through Instant Gaming it is possible to purchase a single month of the service in the premium version not cumulative (therefore not valid for those who are already registered) at a very low price: €10.97. You can find the subscription at this address.

When you open the page you will see that the The indicated price is €8.99but in reality this is the price without VAT. The real price you will pay in the end is the one we have indicated to you.