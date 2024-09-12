Imagine observing a landscape in black and white. It’s fascinating, but it’s missing something. Now, imagine if you could do that see in color, with all the nuances that were not perceptible before. This is the qualitative leap that is about to take place in theobservation of black holes thanks to recent developments in theEvent Horizon Telescope (EHT).

A technological leap in the observation of black holes

In 2019, the EHT presented to the world the first image ever obtained of the edges of a black hole, a historic moment for astronomy. But science is in continues evolution, and now, thanks to a new techniquescientists promise an improvement in the 50% in the resolution of black hole images.

As astrophysicist Sheperd Doeleman of the Harvard & Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics explains, moving from Images from black and white to color ones will allow us to distinguish more precisely the effects of gravity Einstein from the hot gas and magnetic fields surrounding black holes. This will not only make the images more detailed, but will also provide crucial new information about the cosmic puzzles that populate the universe.

The Importance of the Event Horizon Telescope

The EHT is an international collaboration that combines data collected by several radio telescopes around the world, including ALMA, located in the Atacama Desert in Chile. This global network of telescopes has allowed us to capture images of the black hole M87*, in the center of the galaxy M87, and Sagittarius A*, the black hole at the center of our galaxy, the Milky Way.

These images, the result of years Of Work and global cooperation among scientists, are just the beginning. With the new technique being tested, we will soon be able to see these cosmic phenomena with a clarity and detail never achieved before.

What does this mean for the future of astronomy?

This advancement is not only a success technical, but also an important step towards a deeper understanding of black holes and the processes that they happen at the heart of galaxies. It could lead to new discoveries that will change the way we understand the universe.

And you, are you ready to discover the cosmos as you’ve never seen it before? Keep following us to stay updated on all the news that are about to revolutionize the world of astronomy.