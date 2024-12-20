Carlos Sainz’s adventure at Ferrari is over, at least for now. The Spaniard puts an end to four years as a driver for the Italian team and those of Maranello, in gratitude, They have decided to fire him by giving him a car of more than two million euros.

The new Williams driver has received the most exclusive Ferrari today, the Daytona SP3a car personalized to your liking that is valued at 2.2 million euros and with spectacular details.

It is a car with a matte gray body and subtle stripes of Ferrari’s characteristic red. In the car you can see details typical of the Madrid native such as ‘Smooth Operator’a nickname he earned after celebrating a victory by singing Sade’s song. In addition, his number 55 is also present.

There are only 599 units of this Ferrari model, intended for the brand’s most loyal customers. It has a spectacular 6.4-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, with 840 HP of power. and 697 Nm of maximum torque with a red zone located at 9,500 rpm.

Another of the peculiarities of this Ferrari is your Targa format and that it can be driven open-top, features that make Carlos Sainz’s new car unique.