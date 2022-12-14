wearing their huge beautiesthe beautiful Argentine model who has fallen in love with millions with her charms, decided to pose very much in the style of DemiRosethe well-known British celebrity renowned for her curves.

It was through a video that Wanda Nara He made public on his social networks, specifically on Instagram, on December 3, just a couple of days ago, having a great response from his fandom, with almost half a million views on the video.

The ex-partner of Mauro Icardi, a famous Argentine soccer player, who unfortunately did not have the opportunity to be part of the Argentine team for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, however, his name began to become a trend thanks to the mother of his two little daughters.

The model and also a well-known businesswoman, a countrywoman of Lionel Messi, was promoting a new interior design, a flirtatious blue outfit perfect to be with the couple to end a romantic night.

These garments consist of two pieces, which are obviously tiny, some details of the design can barely be perceived, on the sides it has some letters and surely in the front, very much in the style of the beautiful and voluptuous Demi Rose who always highlights her curves.

Ideally, she should have a lace detail right in front of her charms, since she is lying on her bed, they cannot be seen, but the beautiful curves of her silhouette can be appreciated.

Regarding your description, Wanda Nara It mentioned that this photo session was part of a new campaign for the year 2023 and 2024.

Although she did not give more details about the design or the campaign for which her photos were directed, you surely did not know, but the flirtatious researcher of Quién es La Máscara, Argentine edition, has launched makeup and swimsuits as an entrepreneurial woman.

It would not be a surprise to know that now he also chose to launch underwearthe case is very similar to that of Demi Rose who, in addition to being a model for different brands and collaborating with them, launched a collection with PrettyLittle Thing, which became a success.