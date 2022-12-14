A political crisis is lived in Peru for several years by presidents denounced for corruption, but the failed self-coup of Pedro Castillo This week the discomfort of Peruvians increased, who have not stopped protesting in recent days.

After Castillo’s dismissal, his vice president Dina Boluarte assumed command of the nation and it has had to face the social uprising in several regions declaring a State of Emergency and the use of the Armed Forces in the most critical points of the demonstrations, which has left seven civilians dead and more than 100 police officers injured.

This crisis has generated chaos and inconvenience for many people, such as tourists who arrived in the country in the last week. Among these, EL TIEMPO learned the story of a Colombian family that was unable to carry out their plans and, furthermore, is stranded in the country.

Lizmarly Marín is a young woman from Medellín who He traveled to Lima on December 8 to spend a vacation with his sister and his mother. The next day, when the protests started, they could not take the city tour, but the travel company offered to take them to Cuzco, where the situation was calmer.

In this tourist city they were able to enjoy and get to know the emblematic places, but when they planned to return they closed the Cuzco airport and the flights were canceled.

Protests in favor of former president Pedro Castillo.

The women contacted the airline from which they bought their tickets and they assure that they offered to reschedule the trip for the 17th, but without confirming that the airport is open that day and that the flight can actually be made.

Because the trip took longer than expected, they asked the airline for lodging and food assistance, but they were denied because the inconvenience to carry out the trip was not due to the company but to the political situation in the country. country.

As it is, you are three Colombian women continue to catch up in Cuzco and with fear for the acts of vandalism that are taking place in the midst of the protests, because in the hotel where they are staying they have been asked for caution after, apparently, several tourists were robbed in the last hours.

For now, the women are seeking help from the Foreign Ministry to return to Colombia, but they assure that they have given us no alternative. Meanwhile, living expenses in the country are on their own and food has been the most complex, since all restaurants are closed due to the protests.

