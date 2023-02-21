While Mauro Icardi celebrates his thirtieth birthday in the company of his two daughters Francesca and Isabella, Wanda Nara is in Brazil to fulfill some work commitments.

The Argentinian entrepreneur also shared moments of pure pleasure. Moments unleashed by the Brazilian Carnival and moments of relaxation on the beach. The last shot posted by Wanda is a real bomb. Her fans immediately showered her with compliments. “I don’t speak Portuguese”, specified Wanda showing a Brazilian physique.