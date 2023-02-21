Montaruli resigns for embezzlement, the real defense of the institutions is done with wise preventive “no”. Analyses

There affair which, in the last few hours, has interested the Honorable Member Augusta MontaruliUndersecretary of State at the University, resigned after the conviction for embezzlement confirmed by the Court of Cassation and therefore made definitive following the investigation into the improper use of funds intended to finance the council groups of Piedmont between 2010 and 2014, continue to hold the field.

And not for the improvident and somewhat gratuitous words spoken by the Honorable Member Giorgio Mulèin stark contrast to the guarantor tradition that has always been professed in Forza Italia, as for the question raised by Montaruli herself in her letter of resignation for which he obtained commendations and praise: the defense of institutions. Very delicate theme and to be handled with great care!

