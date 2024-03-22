TO via Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it was known what awaits each sign of the Zodiac this Friday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for March 22.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

Your ruling star Mars gives you a boost of energy that will allow you to receive support from people who previously caused you problems. In the love sphere, his luck increases thanks to the influence of Mars, which will give him more security and confidence in his relationships. At work, she will stand out and make valuable new connections. This is a time to seize opportunities and move purposefully toward your goals.

Taurus

On this day it is important that you enjoy the pleasures of life responsibly, avoiding falling into love triangles or complicated situations. The law of Karma protects you from hidden enemies, so maintain a positive and sincere attitude. In the workplace, you will shine and will be able to settle past debts satisfactorily. Keep your focus on progress and personal growth.

Gemini

Today is the time to be faithful and honest in your romantic relationships, avoiding falling into impulsive behavior or love madness. Look for responsible and stable relationships that give you peace of mind and satisfaction. Don't get involved with people you don't trust. This is a period to consolidate emotional security and make mature decisions.

Cancer

It is important that you do not overload yourself with the problems of others on this day. Maintain a balance between caring for others and caring for yourself. Someone close to you will open your eyes to realities that perhaps you did not want to accept, which will allow you to grow and evolve. Trust your faith and ask with faith; The answers will come clearly and positively.

Leo

Friends from the past may return to resolve misunderstandings or reconcile. In addition, outstanding financial debts will be settled, which will provide financial stability. If you are looking for a partner, trust your intuition to guide you to the right place and person. This is a time for communication and conflict resolution.

Virgo

If you are looking for a partner, this is your time to find one. If you are already in a relationship, the moment of truth is likely to come and important situations will be clarified. You will be more cautious in love, but you will not lack the opportunity to experience true and lasting love. Stay calm and follow your heart in your love decisions.

Pound

On this day it is crucial that you take care of your body as the temple of the spirit that it is.. Spend time taking care of your physical and emotional health, finding a balance between work and pleasure. Therapies and activities that provide you with emotional well-being will be especially beneficial. Enjoy your free time and seek balance in all areas of your life.

Scorpion

Intimate and family problems may be resolved that have been pending. He has learned from past experiences and is ready to succeed in the challenges that arise. Trust your intuition and make brave decisions; success is within your reach. Keep a positive attitude and move forward with determination.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, It's time to leave the past behind and vibrate with the present. Regain your self-esteem and develop your own opinions and beliefs. The influence of Mars drives you to make brave decisions and follow your desires with determination. Trust in her ability to achieve her goals and keep moving forward with enthusiasm and optimism.

Capricorn

Today he is moved by a deep desire to help those most in need. and to contribute positively to the world around you. Great success awaits you in your professional career, so keep your focus and dedication on your career goals. Travel, higher education and legal matters are favored, so take advantage of the opportunities that arise.

Aquarium

Dear Aquarius, Your life philosophy experiences positive changes on this day, which leads you towards greater personal and spiritual fulfillment. There will be success in legal and financial matters, so be confident in your abilities and make smart decisions. Advantageous buying and selling opportunities will present themselves, so be alert to the possibilities that open up to you.

Pisces

The influence of Mars takes you towards new and intense love experiences on this day. If you are single, it is a good time to open yourself to love and seek a meaningful relationship. Overcome fear and insecurity, express your feelings with confidence and you will see your relationships strengthen. Trust his intuition to guide you toward happiness in love.