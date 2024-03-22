After publishing a book about his vision of his duties as king last January, Frederick of Denmark, who was proclaimed monarch of the Danes on January 14, is making his debut again. The Amalienborg Palace, in Copenhagen, presents in its rooms an exhibition with the most intimate objects of the monarch. Named as A king of tomorrow, It can be visited from this Friday, March 22 until next September 8. To make the exhibition more complete, Federico will be exposed. “I'm looking forward to seeing what the museum has come up with in relation to the exciting things that have impacted my life to date. It is as big a surprise for me as it is for other attendees,” the king told the press this Thursday at his entrance to the exhibition, which is located in front of Christiansborg Palace, the current official residence of the Danish royal house. And what has been said is well known to him.

The intention is clear: to make the Danish people feel closer to their king. Through an intimate look you can see objects directly related to events and decisions that had a fundamental role in shaping Frederick of Denmark as a person and as a monarch. Once the exhibition closes in Amalienborg – where Frederick lived until he got married – it will move to Koldinghus, a museum that houses the richest collections of the royal house in the Nordic country, where it will remain from October 11, 2024 to April 21 of 2025.

The objects exhibited are very diverse. You can see, for example, the peculiar tie made with the material of a sleigh, which represents one of the most extreme adventures of Frederick of Denmark. In 2000 he participated in the Expedition Sirius 2000, a dog sled tour to patrol 2,795 kilometers north of Greenland. Also the Christianar skirt of the Danish royal house, his first backpack to go to school or the heavy beam, nicknamed maren, which the king passed under as the final point of his training to be part of the corps called Frogman. From that time in the Frogman Corps, the special maritime operations force of the Danish Armed Forces, there is also a case that reads Pingo, the nickname that the prince then earned during training for his way of walking with the wet uniform.

In addition, purely symbolic items are shown, such as the t-shirt with which the king runs his marathons, the first official currency (Danish crown) with his face, his graduation cap or the naval uniform in which he married in a ceremony in 2004. in Copenhagen Cathedral. A suit shown next to the wedding dress worn by Queen Mary, designed by Uffe Frank. In another room, the public will be able to see for the first time a black and gold dress that Frederick of Denmark gave to her then-girlfriend Mary Donaldson when he went to Australia for the second time to see her.

One of the personal objects of Frederick Martin Sylvest Andersen (Getty Images)

While it is true that the exhibition covers the most important moments in the life of the current king, the chapter of their wedding deserves a privileged place. In addition to the bride and groom's suits that are already part of the history of European royalty, you can also see a series of photographs and documents that capture the emotion experienced on May 14, which will soon be two decades old. The queen accompanied her husband on the visit to the exhibition, which Princess Benedicta, sister of Margaret of Denmark – therefore, Frederick's aunt – and ninth in line of succession to the Danish throne, did not want to miss either.

King Frederick and Mary of Denmark, accompanied by Princess Benedicta and historian Thomas C. Thulstrup, tour the exhibition on March 21, 2024. Martin Sylvest Andersen (Getty Images)

“My hope is to become a unifying king of tomorrow. It's a task I've been waiting for all my life. It is a responsibility that I assume with respect, pride and great joy. I will strive to carry it out with your trust,” he prayed in his speech the day the Prime Minister of Denmark proclaimed him monarch of the Nordic country. The contents, written in the handwriting of Frederick . An object of incalculable value that he could boast of every time he raised his arm to greet the Danish people.