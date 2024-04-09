TO via Betty B. Mercado, niece of astrologer Walter Mercado, it became known what lies ahead for each sign of the Zodiac this Tuesday. The day will bring different scenarios for each of them and everyone will have to face different demands and challenges. After the death of the prediction expert, Betty took it upon herself to continue her legacy and gives horoscopes every day. Below are the predictions for April 9.

Although the appearances that the new mysticism makes are few, it daily offers its predictions to The New Herald. Thus, all members of the zodiacal wheel can know early on if the planetary energy is on them or what complications they will have to attend to during the day.

Aries

It is a day to clarify doubts with your loved ones. Show that unconditional love that you carry in your heart, since the love you give always returns in some way. Don't be afraid to express your feelings and needs. Remember that communication is key in all relationships. By opening up to your loved ones, you will strengthen those bonds that are so important to you.

Taurus

Don't hesitate to ask your colleagues for help.. Teamwork will be crucial to achieving your goals. Trust that the future holds positive things for you, but remember to do your part and keep faith in the process. Delegating responsibilities can lighten your load and allow you to focus on what really matters. Together, you can achieve much more.

Gemini

It is important to recognize the importance of your personal relationships. Both his partner and his friends play a fundamental role in his life. Join them in completing projects or activities that you are all passionate about. Also, be prepared to be a mediator in tense family situations. Your ability to see different perspectives will be invaluable in times of conflict.

Cancer

Your outlook on life is undergoing changes. This is a time to seek your independence while remembering that it is okay to ask for help when you need it. Don't neglect your health; Engage in physical activities and maintain a balanced diet. Remember that it is important to have fun and find joy in the little things in life.

Leo

It's a good day to focus on your finances. Maintain a positive attitude and work diligently; You will see improvements in your financial situation. Don't be afraid of failure, as every obstacle is an opportunity to learn and grow. Trust your intuition; Your strong personal magnetism will guide you in the right direction. Believe in yourself and your abilities.

Virgo

It's time to put your financial plans into action. Trust your intuition when investing your money; The results can be rewarding. Don't be afraid to materialize your dreams; With effort and determination, anything is possible. Be flexible in the face of circumstances that you cannot change and trust in your luck. The universe is on your side.

Pound

Today he has the support of his family and friends for his projects.. Enjoy an active and productive social life, but don't neglect your partner. Express your love and gratitude. Remember that balance is key in all areas of your life, so make time for both your social life and your romantic relationship.

Scorpion

It is a day to enjoy life and its pleasures. Take charge of your life and direct it where you want to go. Why not treat yourself and go shopping? Invest in yourself; he deserves it. Trust your instincts and follow your passions. This is your time to shine.

Walter Mercado's horoscopes for today Photo:Walter Mercado/Facebook Share

Sagittarius

Find a balance between work and your personal life. Harmony is crucial to your well-being. Spend time meditating and reflecting; It will help you clarify your goals and priorities. Trust that everything will go as planned. Keep a positive attitude and everything will flow in your life.

Capricorn

Your emotions may be fluctuating. Seek comfort from those you trust and commit emotionally to them. Take care of your emotional well-being; It is critical to your success in all areas of your life. Be open to new connections; Your social circle is expanding and with it comes new opportunities.

Aquarium

You are seeing the fruits of your efforts to recover financially. Move forward with determination, you are on the right path. Get ready for a romantic surprise from your partner; enjoy those moments of love and connection. Life has some surprises in store for you, so embrace the adventure and let yourself go.

Pisces

Long to be quiet and alone with your thoughts. Spend time on spiritual and religious activities that nourish your soul. Look for opportunities to help those who need it most; Generosity always brings rewards. Stay open to love; It could surprise you in the most unexpected way.