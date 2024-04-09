The Champions League This Tuesday and Wednesday there are four first legs of the quarterfinal phase, important to get to know the semifinalists of the 2023 and 204 tournament.

The artificial intelligence It is fashionable and football has not escaped its 'threat', as it predicts everything that can happen in every corner of the world.

And against all odds he has said that this year the 'orejona' will go to the Barcelonaa team that will have this Wednesday and crucial match against the PSG French.

And the rest?

The newspaper La Vanguardia took on the task of publishing an important exercise, announcing the Champions League champions of the next 80 years.

“The future of Spanish teams. Although the prediction is benevolent towards the Blaugrana, it also predicts that they would not win another Champions League until 2043, almost 20 years later. The next one would be in 2066 followed by another in 2081,” he said.

And he added: “Real Madrid would continue to be the king of the competition, with two new titles in 2031 and 2032, in addition to a match that would be historic from 2094 to 2098, where it would win 5 times in a row, something that no team has ever achieved. In this period of time, Atlético de Madrid would also win the Champions League for the first time. He would win it up to 5 times: 2039, 2040, 2041, 2060, and 2088.”

The newspaper points out that “AI also takes into account several who today seem very far from winning this competition. Like for example, the Sporting of Portugal, Wolverhampton Wanderers (England)FC Sheriff Tiraspol (Moldova), FC Malmo (Sweden) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) among others.”