The US Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points, on Wednesday, bringing the interest rate in the United States from 3.75 percent to 4 percent.

stock moves

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 15.51 points, equivalent to 0.05 percent, by 16:25 GMT, to reach the level of 32132.25 points.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 19.71 points, or 0.52 percent, to 3,740.15 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell by 107.16 points, or 1 percent, to 10,420.55 points.

The rate hike by the US Federal Reserve is the fourth in a row by the same amount, but Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that future rate increases may be slower.