Amount covers Brazil Aid of BRL 600 and an extra BRL 150 per child up to 6 years old, in addition to BRL 15 billion for Health

The elected government transition team of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN) estimates that it will need at least BRL 85 billion outside the spending ceiling in 2023. The amount would be to pay the Auxílio Brasil of BRL 600 with a bonus of BRL 150 for each child up to 6 years old and to fulfill the Constitutional minimum investment in health.

According to deputy Enio Verri (PT-PR), to pay for the maintenance of the Aid value next year, with the additional amount per child, R$ 175 billion will be needed, but there is only R$ 105 billion foreseen in the Budget sent by the current government. By the congressman’s accounts, they would still need R$ 15 billion to reach the legal minimum in the health area.

“To achieve the minimum investment in health, 15 billion is missing. Constitutional minimum, 15 billion to go”he said.

The cost of this so-called PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) of the Transition should be even higher. PT members also want resources to resume stopped works to be taken from the spending ceiling.

“The priority is the stopped works. How do you recover GDP growth? intervening… we discussed that recovering the works, this implies more investments, solves jobs, increases the collection and grows the GDP. So we want to allocate a value that will be discussed to make the works progress, but these criteria are political”declared Verri.

The president-elect’s transition team decided to present a PEC with a “waiver” (license to spend outside the spending ceiling) to make proposals from the new government viable. In addition to maintaining the Auxílio Brasil of R$ 600, considered “non-negotiable”. The money to grant a minimum wage increase of 1.3% above inflation should also be left out of the ceiling.

Representatives of the transition team, led by the vice president-elect, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), met this Thursday (Nov 3, 2022) with the general rapporteur for the 2023 Budget, Senator Marcelo Castro (MDB-PI). There will be a new conversation next Tuesday (Nov 8) to define the value of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) and the programs covered.