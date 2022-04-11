(Reuters) – Major U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, pulled lower by high-growth stocks as Treasuries yields jumped ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data, which could support a stronger stance. tough from the Federal Reserve.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.26% to 34,630.27 points. The S&P 500 was down 0.57% to 4,462.64 points, while the Nasdaq Composite was down 1.19% to 13,547.293 points.

(By Praveen Paramasivam)

