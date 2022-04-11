The metaverse is one of those terms that is gaining momentum, so it’s no surprise that it has come to the ears of Sony.

It seems that the various initiatives related to this field have affected the company behind PlayStation, as an investment in one of the companies most interested in building ideas around the metaverse has been confirmed, that is Epic Games.

This was announced by Tim Sweeney’s company in a statement posted on its website. According to the message, Sony and KIRKBI, the company behind the LEGO Group, have invested $ 1 billion respectively with the intention of “exploring the connection between the digital and physical worlds”. Sweeney will continue to serve as CEO and oversee corporate decisions.

Announcing a $ 2 billion funding round with Sony and KIRKBI to build the future of digital entertainment. https://t.co/V0bcFftNkg – Epic Games Newsroom (@EpicNewsroom) April 11, 2022



The reasons behind this investment are very clear with Sony’s official statement: “As a creative entertainment company, we are thrilled to invest in Epic to deepen our relationship in the metaverse field, a space where creators and users share their time.“says Kenichiro Yoshida, CEO of Sony Group Corporation.

“We are also confident that Epic’s experience, including its powerful graphics engine, combined with Sony’s technologies, will accelerate our various endeavors such as developing new digital experiences for fans and our virtual production initiatives.“said the company.

