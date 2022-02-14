After a ‘cooling down’ weekend on Valentine’s Day, it’s time to restart with presentations in a week that is definitely full of unveils. To open the dance will be theAlphaTauri at midday. The wait for the AT03, of which tricolor details have been anticipated to claim the tricolor DNA rooted in the Faenza headquarters a few kilometers from Imola, is decidedly high, also because the Red Bull last Wednesday hid to the maximum by presenting a show car made in Liberty Media repainted.

It is no secret that there is a very close bond between Red Bull and AlphaTauri and for this reason the shapes of the ‘little sister’ could follow those of the RB18 also because the power unit and gearbox are the same. The fact that the 2022 regulation was a blank sheet was a great opportunity for the men under Franz Tost’s orders, but also a considerable challenge for an accustomed team to adopt Red Bull components as a whole of the previous season – in particular the entire rear axle – of which the measurements, dimensions, characteristics and other fundamental information for building a single-seater were already known to perfection.

In 2021 AlphaTauri finished sixth in the Constructors’ standings with Pierre Gasly’s third place in Baku in Azerbaijan as the best result. For the third consecutive year, the Faenza team celebrated a podium finish, not bad for a team that was fasting from 2008 to 2019. Pierre Gasly has now entered the ranks of the top drivers of the starting grid, a status from which Yuki Tsunoda is still very far away, even if the Japanese some flickers in 2021 let him glimpse in the tracks where he had already been able to ride in the past at the wheel of a F1 (Bahrain and Abu Dhabi). In terms of livery, the AT03 should not deviate from the colors that have characterized the previous single-seaters since the Red Bull satellite team was rebranded from Toro Rosso to AlphaTauri, at least judging by some shots circulated on the net that have immortalized the cockpit of the AT03 . In 2020, white had more space than dark blue, a ratio reversed in 2021. Daniel Crossman, designer active on Instagram from whose profile the cover photo is taken, in his concept he mixed silver and dark gray. To be evaluated if and how the new sponsor Flex Box – formerly a partner of Manor – will eventually color some portions of the AlphaTauri or if it will simply be reported in white on a dark blue background. In a few hours we will find out.