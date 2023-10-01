vor October 3rd, left-wing politician Sahra Wagenknecht calls for a reassessment of German Unity Day. “Of course there are still considerable differences between East and West, but they also exist between other parts of the country,” said Wagenknecht to the German Press Agency in Berlin. Political differences between majority and minority groups are more important today.

Wagenknecht once again targeted the Greens, which she had already described as the “most dangerous party” in the Bundestag in 2022. Now she said: “The Greens, like no other party, stand for an overreach that will remind quite a few East Germans of the GDR.”

She spoke of “an aloof green opinion elite on the one hand, which is driving up inflation, ignoring social problems and not wanting to do anything about uncontrolled immigration, and the majority of the population on the other.” In the East, many citizens reacted particularly sensitively to requirements such as heating or driving due to their GDR experience.

Wagenknecht is a member of the Bundestag for the Left, but is considering founding his own party. According to Wagenknecht, this would then be a “reputable address” for voters of the AfD, which has also particularly targeted the Greens.

Wagenknecht had already said a year ago: “For me, the Greens are the most hypocritical, out-of-touch, mendacious, incompetent and, considering the damage they cause, currently the most dangerous party we currently have in the Bundestag.” Prominent leftists objected at the time categorically. Wagenknecht’s positions do not have a majority on the left.