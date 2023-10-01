Protagonist as in the last away match, yes, but this time in a positive way: “We always play to win. Draws are always two points lost, but this is a fair draw. We played better in the first half, they in the second. In the final we suffered but we bring home an important point.” Tek Szczesny closes the shutter, in Bergamo, and with one of his best saves ever (on a great free kick from Muriel) gives Max Allegri a point as precious as it is significant, against Atalanta: why the Bianconeri remain inside the top four positions in the ranking, equal on points with Napoli (14) and in the wake of the Milanese (+4). And if against Sassuolo the goalkeeper had apologized to the fans for the errors that had compromised the match, on this occasion he gets all the applause. The Polish goalkeeper, one of the main references of the coach and the team, always manages to find a way to get back up: it has already happened in the past that he has responded to every slip-up with a series of superlative performances. Perhaps this is why Max Allegri considers him among the most reliable players he has had.