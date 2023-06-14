He American Progress Centeran independent American research center, released a new report on the wage gap between men and women in the United States.

The report concludes that the gender and race pay gaps persist sixty years after the signing of the Law of Equal Pay in 1963.

Similarly, the text affirms that these disparities have cost American women $61 billion since 1967.

According to Portafolio, despite the fact that salary gaps persist, they have been established measurable progress.

For example, women who worked full-time 2021 full time, received 84 cents versus a dollar that their male counterparts earned. A significant improvement when compared to the 59 cents that they received in 1963.

The document also states that wage parity is planned for the year 2056with some exceptions for women of color whose gap will take longer to close.

In the year 2021the latin women who worked full time earned 57 centswhile the black women, 67 cents. Both, in front of a dollar of their counterparts white males.

For the full time workersthe wage gap adds up to loss of $9,954 per year.

Figure that increases to $11,782 per yearif the part-time working women.

According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statisticswomen are more likely to work part-time than men.

These are salaries that women could have used in terms of investments to strengthen their wealth

The director of economic analysis of the Center for American Progress, Rose Khattarspoke about it and said that this loss was completely negative for the women’s economic security.

“These are lost wages that could have been injected into the economy in the form of consumer spending. These are salaries that women could have used in terms of investments to strengthen their wealth,” Khattar claimed.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME