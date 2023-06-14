













PlayStation already ready PS5 game streaming for PS Plus Premium users | EarthGamer

According to Nick Maguire, vice president and head of PlayStation subscriptions, they are currently in the testing phase. ‘I don’t have much to share right now, but we are already in the testing phase and we will give more information when it is ready.‘. The executive mentioned.

He also took the opportunity to talk about the success they have achieved one year after the relaunch of PS Plus. ‘We are very sure that it is due to the quality and diversity that we put into the catalog of games. It makes Plus appealing to a lot of people and we have found high caliber and quality experiences. That means there’s something there for everyone.‘. he added.

We recommend you: PlayStation confirms new laptop called Project Q that connects to the PS5

In addition, he assured that they will continue without the day one launch strategy on PS Plus. At least not from those titles made by PlayStation studios. Since until now titles like Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart and Ghost of Tsushima they attracted a new wave of gamers, even though they barely joined the service’s catalog. Which means that releasing them like this can give them a second wave of popularity.

Does PlayStation have any more changes planned for its online services?

Aside from the future addition of PS5 game streaming, Maguire says they don’t have a big change planned for PS Plus. According to them, the revamped PlayStation system has enjoyed steady growth throughout this year.

Source: PlayStation

Although at the beginning there was a drop in subscribers, they attribute it to the drop in interest in video games after the pandemic. However, the numbers have grown again, so he does not consider it necessary to change the strategy. Although he added that they are aware of market developments. Are you already subscribed?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.