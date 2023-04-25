The Wolfsburgers will replace the VW Tiguan Allspace with the Tayron. Is called.

The number of crossovers from Volkswagen cannot be counted. There are so many of them that you don’t get any wiser. Why is VW doing this? Each crossover is slightly different in a few minor details to derive its right to exist. The reason is quite simple: VW makes different models for different markets that suit the taste of the consumer.

But in 2023 consumer taste will be more or less the same globally. Everyone wants a medium-sized crossover with a sports package, a not too large engine and lots of gadgets. Reason for Volkswagen to make some cuts in the range. For example, we have come to our attention that the VW Tiguan Allspace is going out. This is the extra long and practical version for Tiguan drivers with a procreative urge.

VW Tiguan Allspace replaced by…. the Taylor!

It is actually strange that Volkswagen has a different name for every crossover, but calls a long Tiguan what it is: the Tiguan L (and Allspace in Europe). The model is out in favor of another mid-sized seven-seater Volkswagen: the Tayron. This will then be the VW counterpart of the Skoda Kodiaq. That reports AutoCar India.

The Volkswagen Tayron is above the Tiguan, but below the Touareg. It will not be the current model Tayron, but the second generation of it. For the European market, the interior will be of significantly higher quality. As said, we really like that. We Europeans want cuddly dashboards with soft plastics (that let them stick dirty for 15 years, but that aside).

Last VW with blow engine

VW builds the Tayron for the rest of the world in India, the European Tayron rolls off the production line in Europe. That suits Volkswagen well, because the current Allspace comes from Mexico (Puebla).

Ideal for the North American market, but less so for Europe due to transport costs and import tatives. Not to mention the environment, of course. Speaking of nature: the Tayron is said to be the last new Volkswagen with an internal combustion engine. After that, the German brand will only introduce EVs in Europe.

