Edomex.- Miguel Angel41 years old, was arrested in the municipality of Ecatepec, State of Mexico, after being accused of sexually abusing his stepdaughter younger.

According to official information published this Monday, April 24, the arrest warrant was executed by elements of the Prosecutor’s Office for Attention to Crimes Linked to Gender Violence of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico.

According to official information, the accused requested permission from the minor’s mother to take her to an amusement park on October 30, 2022. At the end of the ride, Miguel Ángel took the teenager to a house located in the Ciudad Amanecer neighborhood, where he abused her and threatened her with death so that she would not tell what happened.

State and federal agents located the defendant in the same area where the events occurred.

According to official sources, the arrest was carried out in strict accordance with the National Law on the Use of Force and with respect for human rights. See also They call a march in vocational school 7, they will demand justice for alleged abuse of the student