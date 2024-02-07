Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/02/2024 – 13:11

Vulcabras reported this Wednesday, 7th, that it approved a price of R$ 18.50 per share within the scope of the public offering for the primary distribution of common shares issued by the company, totaling R$ 501,350,000.00, through the issuance of 27,100,000 new shares, within the authorized capital limit.

According to a relevant fact, the number of shares initially offered was, at the company's discretion and in common agreement with the coordinators, increased by 100%, that is, by 13,550,000 new shares.

Due to the increase in the company's share capital within the scope of the offer, the company's new share capital will be R$ 1,643,897,132.50, divided into 273,016,244 shares.

The shares issued within the scope of the offer will start to be traded on B3 from Thursday the 8th, with the physical and financial settlement of the shares taking place on the 9th.

The price per share is not indicative of prices that will prevail in the secondary market after the completion of the offering, and may be changed upwards or downwards, highlights Vulcabras.