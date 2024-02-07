ISomehow Jonathan Tah knew intuitively in that 90th minute what was coming when he recognized the free space and knew that Florian Wirtz had the ball at his feet, it has worked so often with the late winning goals at Bayer Leverkusen. This was followed by a perfect cross and a header that caused emotions to explode. “I really wanted to have the ball, Flo was outstanding, it was great that I was able to put it in like that,” said Tah, who also seemed to be glowing inside an hour after the game.

It was a worthy end to a thrilling football game, which Bayer Leverkusen won 3-2 with this goal and thus moved into the cup semi-finals. Instead of combining a goal in a complex manner, as in other phases of this season, the Bundesliga leaders once again scored with slightly different qualities: with willpower and at the same time a clear mind, with brilliance in a small moment and driven by big emotions. “Sometimes we win with control, with structure and stability,” said coach Xabi Alonso, but “today we won with heart and soul, it’s very important to have that too.”