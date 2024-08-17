The dreams of Colombian cyclists began this Saturday in Lisbon with the first stage of the Vuelta a España. The American Brandon McNulty He took the stage victory and the red leader’s jersey. Daniel Felipe Martínez flew and Harold Tejada was the best of ours.

The Tour of Spain The race began with a 12-kilometre individual time trial with seven Colombians. Harold Tejada (Astana) was the best Colombian in the race, stopping the clock at 13 minutes and 4 seconds.

Daniel Felipe Martinez He also had a poor performance, clocking a time of 13 minutes and 8 seconds, 33 seconds behind the winner Brandon McNulty and losing only 16 seconds to his leader, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic.

Nairo Quintana He finished the course in 13 minutes and 56 seconds, the same as his Movistar teammate and compatriot Einer Rubio.

Rigoberto Uranlike Nairo Quintana and Einer Rubio, lost more than a minute in the general classification. The rider from Urrao (Antioquia) stopped the clock at 14 minutes.

1. Brandon McNultu 12 min 35 sec

2. Mathias Vcek at 2 s

3. Wout van Aert at 3 s

4. Stefan Küng at 6 s

5. Edoardo Affini at 8 s

22. Harold Tejada at 29 s

28. Daniel Martinez at 33 s

61. Brandon Rivera at 53 s

124. Einer Rubio at 1 min 21 s

125. Nairo Quintana mt

139. Rigoberto Uran at 1 min 25 s

163. Santiago Umba at 1 min 43 s

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS