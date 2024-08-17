Ariadna Lizeth Mata Esparza, a 22-year-old woman, died on August 16 while doing squats at a gym in Torreón.

According to the local authorities’ report, witnesses indicated that Ariadna suddenly fainted while performing the exercise. Medical assistance was immediately requested through the emergency number. Despite efforts to provide care on site, the young woman was declared dead.

Initial reports suggest the cause of death may have been a heart attack, but an autopsy will be performed to confirm the exact cause of death.

The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities in order to carry out the corresponding investigation and provide support to the family of Ariadna Lizeth Mata Esparza in these difficult times.