02/23/2025



Updated at 02: 00h.





The Russian Dmitry Bivol is the new undisputed champion of the semi -completed weights after snatching the four belts from his compatriot based in Canada Artur Beterbiev in the new and impressive evening of Riad. The expected fight between two of the best pound per pound in the world has been the same as the first, since both fighters opted for their respective conditions (technical bivol and speed to win assaults; Beterbiev, greater power of stuck to look for the KO) , but Dmitry came with one more speed and Artur with one less. If in the first the Russian-Canadian lifted the fight with his aggressiveness in the last assaults, in this Saturday he could not. Bivol endured the glue of his rival with less difficulties than in the previous one and made a Titanic physical effort for the legs not to be missing nor in the twelfth assault. Like Muhammad Ali’s motto, it flew like a butterfly and chopped like a bee. Speed ​​and technique to take no less than seven rounds.

In a car simile, Bivol is a gasoline, with greater speed and consumption; and Beterbiev a diesel, less wear and further. To win, Kyrguistan’s had to keep the deposit. And what if he did. Gasoline endured perfectly. Corrected the physical downturn of the first combat, Beterbiev, slightly letters, could not do anything.

The judge who saw a draw at 114 should spend the night in the best optics in Saudi Arabia, because not even pulling the subjectivity possible to be given six assaults. Bivol was better because it connected more. In no case was I going to knock out the champion, even if the fight would last 15 assaults, as in the past, because his mission was clear: to win the points with rapid and accurate combinations and legs to get out of the reach of his compatriot. And it worked.

Mediated the fight the equality was maximum, so it was foreshadowed – as in the first one – that Beterbiev would throw stuck in the final stretch to add a couple of assaults more before the logical decay of the man who based his strategy on the cardio. But it was not so. Bivol was prodigious to overcome an opponent who until they crossed the road I only knew how to win and by Ko. A 20-0 mark Lucia before the first fight with Bivol, which became the only boxer who had ended up a fight with Beterbiev and the wait for the judges’ cards, who were generous with him (Bivol deserved at least the tie). Now he has taken the next step to be the only one who expires the champion. The trilogy would have logic, of course, to undo the draw, but perhaps it would be another very similar combat and, therefore, less attractive than seeing Bivol -which has been better of the two great dominators of the 175 pounds of the last years- against the man who knocks on the door, the American of Hispanic roots David Benavidez.









Turki al-Sheikh, the new master and lord of boxing, brought Riad a billboard with several fights that, as he remembered, could well be the ‘main event’. The co -partlar was dazzled for the resignation of Daniel Dubois due to illness. It was replaced by the Congolese giant Martin Bakole, whom Joseph Parker liquidated by the fast track, in the first assault, with a right in the skull that staggered the African until he fell like a finished tree. The New Zealander should soon fight for heavy belts. In addition, Shakur Stevenson (USA) knocked out, as planned, British Floyd Schofield and Vergil Ortiz deservedly won the points to Israil Madrimov. Among other fighting we also saw the deserved victory of the German Agit Kabayel against the Chinese Zhilei Zhang with a hook to the viscera that left them to make calluses.