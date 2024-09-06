Primoz Roglic did not disappoint in stage 19 of the Tour of Spainwas called to fight for the victory of the 173.2 kilometer fraction and fulfilled the budget.

The 34-year-old Slovenian dropped from the lead to a Ben O’Connor who suffered during the promotion, but knew how to resist in order not to lose second place with an inspired Enric Mas.

Ben O’Connor and Primoz Roglic Photo:Javier Lizon. Efe Share

He Red Bull Bora He did not fail in his strategy, the idea was not to give space to the escape and reach the Moncalvillo Peak in a single block to launch their leader to victory. The Colombian Daniel Felipe Martinez He played a fundamental role, he got ahead of the group to set the pace and destroy the legs of his rivals.

Roglic attacked at the right time, neither Ben O’Connor, nor Richard Carapaz, nor Enric Mas They knew how to respond to the pedal strokes of a strong and solid Slovenian. The objective was clear: to wear red after stage 19 and make a big impact in the general classification to win the title.

Primoz Roglic Photo:AFP Share

Primoz and his team won the first round of three, but the hardest part is yet to come, the extremely complicated queen stage of the Vuelta a España. The 172-kilometre section will not give the cyclists any respite, there are seven mountain passes to get their sparks going.

The tour, between Villarcayo and Picón Blanco There are two third-category mountain prizes, two second-category prizes and three first-category prizes. The finish line will be reached after a tough climb of more than 7 kilometres with slopes of over 9 per cent.

Classification

Stage

1. Primoz Roglic 3 h 54 min 55 sec

2. David Gaudu at 45 s

3. Mattias Skjelmose mt

4. Enric Mas at 50

34. Daniel Martinez at 7 min 26

35. Einer Rubio mt

General

1. Primoz Roglic 76h 43m 36s

2. Ben O’connor at 1 min 54 s

3. Enric Mas at 2 min 20 s

4. Richard Carapaz at 2 min 54 s

33. Einer Rubio at 1 h 34 min 00 s

