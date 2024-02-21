BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announced the arrival of GUNDAM BREAKER 4new chapter of the Hack'n'Slash Looter saga dedicated to Gunpla. Developed by CRAFTS & MEISTER Co., Ltdthe title will be available worldwide during 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.

We will be able to play this new adventure both alone and in company of up to three friends thanks to online multiplayer features. Also we can assemble the Gunpla to our liking choosing between the parts of many different Mobile Suits, and taking sensational photos thanks to the new one Diorama mode.

We leave you now with the announcement trailer, wishing you a good viewing as always!

GUNDAM BREAKER 4 – Announcement Trailer

ASSEMBLE YOUR GUNPLA AND ENGAGE IN INTENSE BATTLES IN GUNDAM BREAKER 4 Bandai Namco Europe has announced GUNDAM BREAKER 4, the new episode of his famous hack and slash looter franchise that will allow players to customize their Gunpla to face waves of enemies and bosses. Developed by CRAFTS & MEISTER Co., Ltd, the game will be available during 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. GUNDAM BREAKER 4 will see players fighting their enemies alone or with up to three other friends in cooperative multiplayer mode. Additionally, the game returns to the roots of the franchise by allowing you to assemble the Gunpla of your dreams by choosing from a wide range of mobile suits and components thanks to the new diorama mode. For the trailer: https://youtu.be/42s_crpZv_0 Created by Sunrise Inc, the MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM franchise celebrates its 45th anniversary this year. The first animated series in the franchise, MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM, premiered in Japan in 1979. Known for its gigantic mecha called “Mobile Suits” as well as its sci-fi and military-themed stories, the franchise has become increasingly popular in over the years and now boasts over 50 TV series, films and OVAs, along with many merchandise products, the best known of which are Gunpla, assembleable plastic models that allow you to recreate miniature versions of your favorite mobile suits. GUNDAM BREAKER 4 it will be available during 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. For more information on the titles of BANDAI NAMCO Europefollow us:

Official site: https://www.bandainamcoent.eu

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoIT

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bandainamcoit/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bandainamcoit

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment