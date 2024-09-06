Superbike returned to action at Magny-Cours after the summer break and immediately left everyone breathless: in the second free practice session on Friday, Toprak Razgatlioglu was the protagonist of a very bad fall that hurled him against the barriers, causing a big scare. The championship leader got up after initially remaining on all fours, causing a sigh of relief.

However, Ragzatlioglu was taken to the medical centre first and then to Moulins hospital for further medical tests due to some bruises on his back as a result of the crash. Toprak will be examined tomorrow morning to check his fitness. Despite the bad crash, the BMW rider ended Friday’s free practice in third place in the combined standings, behind dominating Michael van der Mark.

For one M1000 RR that is stationary, there is another that is flying: the Dutchman set the best time of the day, taking the lead in the combined standings with a time of 1’36”010. Confirming the excellent form of BMW are also the two riders of the Bonovo team: Garrett Gerloff closed Friday with the fourth time that made him the best of the independent riders, while Scott Redding remained just outside the top 10 by just 96 thousandths, closing the free practice with the 11th time.

Ducati once again interrupted BMW’s hegemony, despite not showing great dominance, making an appearance and threatening the top positions. Only 149 thousandths separated Nicolò Bulega from the top: the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati rider closed Friday in second place, making himself one of the favorites for the weekend. Alvaro Bautista was slower, not going beyond seventh place in the combined standings. The reigning world champion had a small slide during the afternoon session, fortunately without consequences.

The Spaniard stopped behind Danilo Petrucci, sixth and second of the Ducati riders. The other riders who have a Panigale V4R were much further back: Michael Ruben Rinaldi finished 13th ahead of Alex Lowes, 14th, while Andrea Iannone did not go beyond the 17th fastest time. It must be said that the Goeleven rider is making his debut on the French track.

Good Friday for Kawasaki, with both ZX-10RRs in the top 10: Alex Lowes is continuing to confirm his excellent form and closed the two free practice sessions with the fifth time, almost six tenths off the top. Excellent start to the weekend for Axel Bassani, who is ninth at the end of Friday. The Venetian rider remained behind Jonathan Rea, eighth and best of the Yamaha riders. Closing the group of the top 10 is Andrea Locatelli. Complicated start to the weekend for Alessandro Delbianco, only 21st on his debut with the Yamaha of the GRT team. The Italian replaces the injured Dominique Aegerter.