Cousin Roglic won this Tuesday’s stage of the VReturn to Spain between Plasencia and Pico Villuercas, 170 kilometers, the first high-altitude arrival of the test, is the leader and the best Colombian is Einer Rubio (Movistar).

The final climb, as expected, hurt some riders and the general classification changed significantly after the day.

Rankings

Stage

1. Primoz Roglic 4h 26m 49s

2. Lennert van Eetvelt mt

3. Enric Mas mt

4. Joao Almeida mt

5. Felix Gall mt

6. Matthew Riccitello mt

7. Mikel Landa mt

8. Antonio Tiberi mt

11. Sepp Kuss at 28 s

12. Alexsandr Vlasov at 38 s

18. Einer Rubio at 42 s

31. Harold Tejada at 1 min 44 s

34. Nairo Quintana at 2 min 16 s

General

1. Primoz Roglic 14h 33m 08s

2. Joao Almeida at 8 s

3. Enric Mas at 32 s

4. Antonio Tiberi at 38 s

5. Lennert van Eetvelt at 41 s

6. Felix Gall at 47 s

7. Brandon McNulty at 50s

8. Mattias Skjelmose at 58 s

9. Mikel Landa mt

10. Aleksandr Vlasov at 1 min 00 s

24. Einer Rubio at 1 min 57 s

27. Harold Tejada at 2 min 06 s

37. Nairo Quintana at 3 min 30 s

46. ​​Daniel Martinez at 4 min 36 s