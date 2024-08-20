This is a beautiful image showing the Ekko’s face one of the characters from the video game that we have already seen in action during the first season of Arcane.

In November we will finally have the chance to see the continuation of the adventures of Arcane the Netflix animated series based on Riot’s video game, League of Legends. The wait seems long but to pass the time the official account of the show has shared a new poster.

The Arkane poster

Through Twitterthe official account of the animated series posted an image with a short caption that reads, in translation: “From Little Man to The Boy Savior. Ekko returns in the final season of Arcane this November on Netflix.”

The image shows Ekko’s face, while the character it turns white. We can see many details, such as the hair tied up, the fierce and determined look and the dye that stains the fingers. We certainly can’t say that on an artistic level Arcane doesn’t continue to amaze and we certainly hope that the second and final season will be able to impress as much as the first.

While some may be sad that the next season of Arcane will also be the last, it has already been confirmed that Riot Games, Netflix and Fortiche (the team that made the series) are already working on future projects. We will have to wait for further information on this, which will probably take some time.

In the meantime, we leave you with the recent video of the second season of Arcane which shows us Jinx on the run and an unprecedented alliance,