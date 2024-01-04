Anyone who has installed it on some device will be able to continue to play with it and use the K-Star (the virtual game currency) until April 8th. From that moment on Kim Kardashian: Hollywood will become inaccessible to anyone.

April 8, 2024 Kim Kardashian: Hollywood will close its doors , after about ten years of activity and success, for more than 200 million dollars in total revenues. In the meantime, it is no longer possible to make in-game purchases or download it. In fact it is a dead game.

Sunset Boulevard

Launched in June 2014 by Kardashian and GluMobile, Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is a bit of a model casual game, designed as it is for a very broad user base. Kim Kardashian herself said she was sorry for the closure of the game and thanked everyone who played it and the development team in an official note, in which she also announced that she will dedicate herself to other things.

Meanwhile the players started to receive a message in game who informed them of the news.

The message of the end of the game

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was a truly long-lived title, going well beyond the average lifespan of mobile games (83% complete their life cycle within three years of launch, according to a study by Atomik Research).